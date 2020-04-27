Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 64 new cases in FCT, four states — total now 1337

Nigeria has recorded sixty-four (64) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 27, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 34 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 15 in FCT, 11 in Borno, 2 in Taraba and 2 in Gombe.
As of 11:20pm on 27th April, there are 1337 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Two hundred and fifty-five (255) patients have been discharged with forty (40) deaths across the country.
The NCDC noted that one case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 32 states plus the FCT:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Active Cases
|No. Discharged
|No of Deaths
|Lagos
|764
|602
|143
|19
|Abuja FCT
|157
|118
|36
|3
|Kano
|77
|76
|0
|1
|Borno
|41
|39
|0
|2
|Gombe
|37
|37
|0
|0
|Ogun
|35
|29
|5
|1
|Osun
|34
|14
|18
|2
|Katsina
|30
|24
|4
|2
|Edo
|25
|14
|8
|3
|Oyo
|21
|10
|9
|2
|Kaduna
|15
|9
|6
|0
|Bauchi
|14
|8
|6
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|12
|2
|9
|1
|Sokoto
|10
|10
|0
|0
|Kwara
|11
|9
|2
|0
|Ekiti
|8
|5
|2
|1
|Ondo
|8
|6
|2
|0
|Delta
|6
|5
|0
|1
|Rivers
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Taraba
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Abia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Enugu
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Niger
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jigawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Zamfara
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Benue
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Adamawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Plateau
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Imo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bayelsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ebonyi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kebbi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|1337
|1042
|255
|40
Last updated: April 28, 2020 - 12:46 am (+01:00)