Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 64 new cases in FCT, four states — total now 1337

Nigeria has recorded sixty-four (64) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 27, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 34 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 15 in FCT, 11 in Borno, 2 in Taraba and 2 in Gombe.

As of 11:20pm on 27th April, there are 1337 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and fifty-five (255) patients have been discharged with forty (40) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 32 states plus the FCT: