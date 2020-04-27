HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 64 new cases in FCT, four states — total now 1337

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 27, 2020
Nigeria has recorded sixty-four (64) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 27, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 34 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 15 in FCT, 11 in Borno, 2 in Taraba and 2 in Gombe.

As of 11:20pm on 27th April, there are 1337 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Two hundred and fifty-five (255) patients have been discharged with forty (40) deaths across the country.

The NCDC noted that one case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 32 states plus the FCT:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Active Cases No. Discharged No of Deaths
Lagos 764 602 143 19
Abuja FCT 157 118 36 3
Kano 77 76 0 1
Borno 41 39 0 2
Gombe 37 37 0 0
Ogun 35 29 5 1
Osun 34 14 18 2
Katsina 30 24 4 2
Edo 25 14 8 3
Oyo 21 10 9 2
Kaduna 15 9 6 0
Bauchi 14 8 6 0
Akwa Ibom 12 2 9 1
Sokoto 10 10 0 0
Kwara 11 9 2 0
Ekiti 8 5 2 1
Ondo 8 6 2 0
Delta 6 5 0 1
Rivers 6 2 2 2
Taraba 8 8 0 0
Abia 2 2 0 0
Enugu 2 0 2 0
Niger 2 2 0 0
Jigawa 2 2 0 0
Zamfara 2 2 0 0
Benue 1 1 0 0
Anambra 1 0 1 0
Adamawa 1 1 0 0
Plateau 1 1 0 0
Imo 1 1 0 0
Bayelsa 1 1 0 0
Ebonyi 1 1 0 0
Kebbi 1 1 0 0
Total 1337 1042 255 40


