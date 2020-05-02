HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 220 new cases — 62 in Lagos, total now 2388

May 3, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and twenty-two (220) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, May 2, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 62 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 52 in FCT, 31 in Kaduna, 13 in Sokoto, 10 in Kebbi, 9 in Yobe, 6 in Borno, 5 in Edo, 5 in Bauchi, 4 in Gombe, 4 in Enugu, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Zamfara, 2 in Nasarawa, 2 in Osun, 2 in Ebonyi, 2 in Kwara, 2 in Kano and 2 in Plateau.

As of 11:55pm on 2nd May, there are 2388 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and eighty-five (385) patients have been discharged with eighty-five (85) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,388
+218
Deaths
85
+17
Recovered
351
Active
1,952
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 1:00 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,479,521
+81,427
Deaths
244,581
+5,133
Recovered
1,107,429
Active
2,126,917
Last updated: May 3, 2020 - 1:00 am (+01:00)


