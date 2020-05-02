Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 220 new cases — 62 in Lagos, total now 2388

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and twenty-two (220) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, May 2, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 62 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 52 in FCT, 31 in Kaduna, 13 in Sokoto, 10 in Kebbi, 9 in Yobe, 6 in Borno, 5 in Edo, 5 in Bauchi, 4 in Gombe, 4 in Enugu, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Zamfara, 2 in Nasarawa, 2 in Osun, 2 in Ebonyi, 2 in Kwara, 2 in Kano and 2 in Plateau.

As of 11:55pm on 2nd May, there are 2388 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and eighty-five (385) patients have been discharged with eighty-five (85) deaths across the country.