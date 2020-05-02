Coronavirus: Another 14 almajiris from Kano test positive in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced that 16 more almajiri kids deported from Kano tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Amina Baloni, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, made this disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

It can be that Baloni had last week announced that 16 almajiri kids from Kano tested positive for the virus in Kaduna.

She noted on Saturday that the figure of positive almajiri kids may rise as more test results were being awaited.

Baloni said in other to prevent the spread of the disease, all the almajiri children from Kano were kept in one location in order for them not to mingle with people.

The commissioner said the installation of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine had commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital at Tudun Wada area of the state capital.

When accredited by the NCDC, the machine used for clinical research will increase to three, the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories activated in Kaduna during this pandemic.

The statement reads partly, “The Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission.”

She called on the people to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action.