Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 204 new cases in FCT, seventeen states — total now 1932

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and four (204) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 30, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 45 in Lagos, 12 in Gombe, 9 in Bauchi, 9 in Sokoto, 7 in Borno, 7 in Edo, 6 in Rivers, 6 in Ogun, 4 in FCT, 4 in Akwa Ibom, 4 in Bayelsa, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Delta, 2 in Nasarawa, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Kebbi.

As of 11:50pm on 30th April, there are 1932 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and nineteen (319) patients have been discharged with fifty-eight (58) deaths across the country.