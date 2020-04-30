HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 204 new cases in FCT, seventeen states — total now 1932

Farouk Mohammed April 30, 2020
Nigeria has recorded two hundred and four (204) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 30, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 45 in Lagos, 12 in Gombe, 9 in Bauchi, 9 in Sokoto, 7 in Borno, 7 in Edo, 6 in Rivers, 6 in Ogun, 4 in FCT, 4 in Akwa Ibom, 4 in Bayelsa, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Delta, 2 in Nasarawa, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Kebbi.

As of 11:50pm on 30th April, there are 1932 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Three hundred and nineteen (319) patients have been discharged with fifty-eight (58) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,728
Deaths
51
Recovered
307
Active
1,370
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,302,184
+84,001
Deaths
233,751
+5,722
Recovered
1,037,566
Active
2,030,273
Last updated: May 1, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


