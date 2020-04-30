News

Buhari extends tenure of NDDC interim management committee

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 30, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by Professor Keme Pondei from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

The extension approval was contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

According to the statement, the extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

Also, President Buhari approved that the NDDC provides intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of Six Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N6,250,000,000.00) only.

The statement said materials and supplies are to be done through Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.



