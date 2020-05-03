HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 170 new cases — 39 in Lagos, total now 2558

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter May 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventy (170) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, May 3, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 39 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 29 in Kano, 24 in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi, 15 in Kaduna, 12 in FCT, 12 in Sokoto, 8 in Katsina, 7 in Borno, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Adamawa and 1 in Oyo.

As of 11:55pm on 3rd May, there are 2558 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

four hundred (400) patients have been discharged with eighty-seven (87) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,388
Deaths
85
Recovered
385
Active
1,918
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,560,911
+79,540
Deaths
248,048
+3,385
Recovered
1,152,387
Active
2,159,882
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)


