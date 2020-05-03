Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 170 new cases — 39 in Lagos, total now 2558

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and seventy (170) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, May 3, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 39 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 29 in Kano, 24 in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi, 15 in Kaduna, 12 in FCT, 12 in Sokoto, 8 in Katsina, 7 in Borno, 3 in Nasarawa, 2 in Adamawa and 1 in Oyo.

As of 11:55pm on 3rd May, there are 2558 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

four hundred (400) patients have been discharged with eighty-seven (87) deaths across the country.