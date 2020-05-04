‘Who is Abba Kyari’, ‘how to make bread’ dominate Google Search Nigeria

The top trending search term on Google Nigeria over the past 30 days is ‘how to make bread?’, followed by ‘who is Abba Kyari?’. The top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs questions.

Nigeria, like many other nations, has implemented lockdowns in response to the coronavirus epidemic. Forced to stay at home, and often unable to perform their usual work, many people across the globe, including Nigerians, have turned to cooking and baking as ways to pass the time – and keep themselves fed in the absence of restaurants and other vendors. Nigerians are also asking about information related to the lockdown and coronavirus, as well as more general current affairs topics.

Top ten trending questions over the past 30 days:

Who is Abba Kyari? How to prepare hand sanitizer Where is Buhari? When is school resuming in Nigeria? How to draw Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow? When is WEAC starting? When is Ramadan 2020 starting? Is there a cure for coronavirus? How to lose weight

Top ten trending food questions over the past 30 days:

How to make bread How to make pancakes with flour How to make chinchin How to make fish roll How to make egg roll? How to make pizza How to prepare vegetable soup How to make cookies How to make Akara How to make Egusi soup

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what NIgerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide. Live search data is available on the Google Nigeria Trends site.