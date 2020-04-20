News

Coronavirus: Nigeria extends closure of all airports by two weeks

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 20, 2020
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
Due to the raging COVID-19, the Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of all airports in the country by another two weeks.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this disclosure on Monday, April 20, 2020.

According to the minister, the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

He said: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”


