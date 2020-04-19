News

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 86 new cases in six states, FCT — total rises to 627

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 20, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has confirmed eighty-six (86) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 70 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno State.

As of 11:50 pm on 19th April, there are 627 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and seventy (170) patients have been discharged with twenty-one (21) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 21 states plus the FCT:

  1. Lagos- 376
  2. FCT- 88
  3. Kano- 36
  4. Osun- 20
  5. Oyo- 16
  6. Edo- 15
  7. Ogun- 12
  8. Kwara- 9
  9. Katsina- 12
  10. Bauchi- 7
  11. Kaduna- 6
  12. Akwa Ibom- 9
  13. Delta- 4
  14. Ekiti- 3
  15. Ondo- 3
  16. Enugu- 2
  17. Rivers-2
  18. Niger- 2
  19. Benue- 1
  20. Anambra- 1
  21. Borno- 1
  22. Jigawa- 2

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close