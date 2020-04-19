News
Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 86 new cases in six states, FCT — total rises to 627
Nigeria has confirmed eighty-six (86) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 70 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno State.
As of 11:50 pm on 19th April, there are 627 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and seventy (170) patients have been discharged with twenty-one (21) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 21 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos- 376
- FCT- 88
- Kano- 36
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 16
- Edo- 15
- Ogun- 12
- Kwara- 9
- Katsina- 12
- Bauchi- 7
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 9
- Delta- 4
- Ekiti- 3
- Ondo- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Rivers-2
- Niger- 2
- Benue- 1
- Anambra- 1
- Borno- 1
- Jigawa- 2