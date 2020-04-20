Nigerians react as Lagos records 70 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Nigerians have reacted to the 70 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Lagos on April 19, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had late on Sunday reported 86 COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to NCDC, Seventy of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno State.

With this update, Nigeria has a total of 627 COVID-19 confirmed cases as of 11:50 pm on 19th April.

“70 in Lagos” trended on Twitter as Nigerians expressed their shock by the new cases recorded in the state.

Here are some top reactions below:

Jonado said, “After seeing that 70 in Lagos tweet from NCDC my heat is not beating well again, instead of bogum bogum bogum

have been Hearing kra kar kar kra”

Rinu The Chemist said, “70 in Lagos alone?

Lord, I have never repeated classes in my life but can we please repeat 2019?”

Wale Adetona said, “86 new cases???????

“70 in Lagos alone???

“I knew NCDC was planning to break Obasanjo’s internet…

“Lord help us o”

Engineer Tolu Teezy said, “NCDC just drop the new cases and we have 70 in Lagos only, guys forget the 3 month assumption, we will be using 1 year at home… this is becoming serious everyday”

Trouble Maker (GO) said, “70 in Lagos, Lord i want to go back to my village”