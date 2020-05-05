Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 60 patients after recovery

The Lagos State Government has discharged 60 patients after recovering from coronavirus disease.

The ministry of health in Lagos made this announcement via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the discharged patients consist of 40 males and 20 females, were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, inejju-Lekki and Eti-Osa.

The tweet reads: “60 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 40 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Ibeju-Lekki & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.”

At the moment, Lagos has a total of 321 discharged patients in the state.