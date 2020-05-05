News
Coronavirus: Kano discharges three patients after recovery
Three patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kano state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
On Tuesday, the coordinator of the technical response team on COVID-19, Tijjani Hussain, made this announcement while speaking to journalists in Kano.
More to come shortly…
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 6:45 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,693,796
+50,526
Deaths
255,595
+3,354
Recovered
1,223,505
Active
2,214,102
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 6:45 pm (+01:00)