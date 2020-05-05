News

Coronavirus: Kano discharges three patients after recovery

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 5, 2020
Three patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kano state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

On Tuesday, the coordinator of the technical response team on COVID-19, Tijjani Hussain, made this announcement while speaking to journalists in Kano.

More to come shortly…



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 6:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,693,796
+50,526
Deaths
255,595
+3,354
Recovered
1,223,505
Active
2,214,102
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 6:45 pm (+01:00)


