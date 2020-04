Less than a minute

Kano State government have relaxed lockdown for residents to stockpile ahead of Ramadan fast.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman, State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna made this disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Gamuna, the relaxation is for one day, 6 am–12 midnight tomorrow, Thursday.

More to come shortly…