Kano returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has confirmed the first COVID-19 positive case in the state.

Fintiri announced this in a state broadcast on Wednesday in Yola.

He said the case was a returnee from Kano State who arrived in Adamawa a week ago.

Fintiri said, on arrival in the state, the index case fell sick and went to the Specialists Hospital, Yola, where he tested positive for the virus.

“On April 20, 2020, the state COVID-19 containment committee identified three suspected cases and one was confirmed positive.

“Adamawa is now formally in COVID- 19 Map, ” Fintiri said.

He said appropriate mechanisms had been put in place to trace the case’ contacts for possible quarantine.

Fintiri advised the citizens of the state to prepare for a possible total lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus.