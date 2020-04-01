Coronavirus: Kaduna temporarily relaxes 24-hour curfew

The Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the curfew imposed throughout the state to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, in a state broadcast, said that the curfew will be eased from 3pm on Tuesday to 12 midnight on Wednesday.

Balarabe said that the measure “ is to enable people to stock up on food and other essentials.”

According to her, “Subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.”

Balarabe who apologized for the inconvenience that the restriction of movement has caused, said that the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor appealed to the people of the state to still “observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to wash our hands regularly.’’