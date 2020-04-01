Celebrities
Davido tests negative again in second test for COVID-19
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that his second test for coronavirus (COVID-19) returned negative again.
Davido made this disclosed through his official Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.
It can be recalled that his fiance, Chioma, tested positive for fiancee, tested positive for COVID-19.
I did a second test for the covid19 virus again …. once again I’m Negative ….
— Davido (@davido) April 1, 2020
COVID-19 in Nigeria
151
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered