Celebrities

Davido tests negative again in second test for COVID-19

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. April 1, 2020
Less than a minute
Davido
Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that his second test for coronavirus (COVID-19) returned negative again.

Davido made this disclosed through his official Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

It can be recalled that his fiance, Chioma, tested positive for fiancee, tested positive for COVID-19.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

151
Confirmed
2
Deaths
9
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close