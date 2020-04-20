News

CNN anchor Richard Quest contracts coronavirus

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 21, 2020
Less than a minute
Richard Quest
Richard Quest

CNN anchor Richard Quest has announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Quest, who is popularly known for hosting “Quest Means Business” on CNN, made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Monday.

He noted in a tweet that he has been showing a few symptoms of the disease.

“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives,” he tweeted.

 


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close