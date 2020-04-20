CNN anchor Richard Quest contracts coronavirus

CNN anchor Richard Quest has announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Quest, who is popularly known for hosting “Quest Means Business” on CNN, made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Monday.

He noted in a tweet that he has been showing a few symptoms of the disease.

“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives,” he tweeted.