Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Coronavirus: Four new cases confirmed as Nigeria hits 40 in total

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC announced this through its Twitter handle on Monday.

According to NCDC, 3 are in Lagos State while 1 is in Abuja.

It noted that Two of these cases are returning travellers.

Nigeria has now reached 40 cases in total.