Coronavirus: FG orders public servants to stay and work from home

The Federal government of Nigeria has directed all public servants to stay and work from home in bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government gave the order in a memo shared with Okay.ng on Monday through the head of service ​of the federation, Folasade Yemi Esan.

According to the memo, public servants on level 12 should stay away from work while those who would remain at work should limit the number of visitors that they receive.

The memo read: “As you are no doubt aware, the Federal Government has taken a number of measures to manage the identified cases of COVID – 1 9 and curtail its spread.

“Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians. All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential pubiic servants on grade level 12 and below are to work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March, 2020 until further notice.

“All other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. This is to reduce physical contact as much as possible.”