Coronavirus: CJN orders closure of all courts in Nigeria

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has ordered the closure of all courts in the country from Tuesday in bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure which is for the initial period of two weeks will be reviewed in due course.

The doors of the court’s will only be open for urgent and time-bound cases.

A circular addressed to all heads of courts reads: “Further to my earlier Circular Ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated 20th March, 2020, on the above subject matter. In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all heads of courts are, from tomorrow, the 24th day of March, 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all Stakeholders in justice administration, please.”