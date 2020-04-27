Coronavirus: Buhari enforces total lockdown on Kano for 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed a total lockdown for a period of two weeks on Kano State in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The president made this announcement during a nationwide broadcast on Monday, April 27.

He said: “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.”