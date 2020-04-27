News

Coronavirus: Buhari extends lockdown in FCT, Lagos & Ogun for 7 days

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 27, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory (FCT) by one week.

In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, the president explained that he consulted widely before taking the decision.

He commended Nigerians for the level of endurance shown throughout the four weeks that the lockdown has lasted.

Buhari advised Nigerians to adhere the guidelines of the presidential task force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 27, 2020 - 8:16 pm (+01:00)


