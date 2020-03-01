Coronavirus: Buhari advises Nigerians not to panic

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians not to panic over the debut of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, his spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

Buhari in the statement expressed his sadness following the confirmation of a case of Covid-19 infection in Lagos, Nigeria.

The president commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled the case to be detected, diagnosed and isolated quickly, even while swift measures were taken to identify and follow up on those with whom the index patient came into contact.

President Buhari also commended the responses of the Federal Ministry of Health and Governments of Lagos and Ogun States as well as other relevant agencies to the reported incident and calls for vigilance on the part of all citizens and responsible government agencies.

President Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in our country, as undue alarm would do us more harm than good.

He said: “Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

“This information is being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information.”