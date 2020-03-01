Celebrities

Popular actor Kayode Odumosu (Pa Kasumu) is dead

Veteran Nigerian actor Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu is dead after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

His colleague, Foluke Daramola announced his Pa Kasumu’s death on Instagram on Sunday.

She posted: “BREAKING NEWS! Our model veteran actor Pa kasunmu Kayode Odumosu finally takes a bow.

“It is with so much heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce ur in Para, that our #paraafricafoundation model actor Pa kasunmu has given up the ghost after a brief illness. The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. We will keep u updated with further information on this”



