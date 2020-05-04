News

Coronavirus: 14 more patients discharged in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 4, 2020
Less than a minute

Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of fourteen (14) more #COVIDー19 patients.

The State Ministry of Health made this announcement in a tweet shared on Monday, May 1, 2020.

According to the ministry, the discharged patients consist of six females and eight males.

They were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.

The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,558
Deaths
87
Recovered
400
Active
2,071
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 6:16 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,610,065
+46,376
Deaths
250,097
+1,951
Recovered
1,169,809
Active
2,189,565
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 6:16 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close