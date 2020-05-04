Coronavirus: 14 more patients discharged in Lagos

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of fourteen (14) more #COVIDー19 patients.

The State Ministry of Health made this announcement in a tweet shared on Monday, May 1, 2020.

According to the ministry, the discharged patients consist of six females and eight males.

They were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.

The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.