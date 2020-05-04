News
Coronavirus: 14 more patients discharged in Lagos
Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of fourteen (14) more #COVIDー19 patients.
The State Ministry of Health made this announcement in a tweet shared on Monday, May 1, 2020.
According to the ministry, the discharged patients consist of six females and eight males.
They were discharged from isolation centres at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH and Eti-Osa.
The patients discharged are from Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) Isolation facilities.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
2,558
Deaths
87
Recovered
400
Active
2,071
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 6:16 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,610,065
+46,376
Deaths
250,097
+1,951
Recovered
1,169,809
Active
2,189,565
Last updated: May 4, 2020 - 6:16 pm (+01:00)