HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 245 new cases — 76 in Lagos, total now 2802

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 4, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-five (245) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, May 4, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 76 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32 in Jigawa, 23 in Kano, 19 in FCT, 18 in Borno, 10 in Edo, 9 in Bauchi, 6 in Adamawa, 5 in Oyo, 5 in Ogun, 1 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun, 1 in Benue, 1 in Niger, and 1 in Zamfara.

As of 11:50pm on 4th May, there are 2802 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Four hundred and seventeen (417) patients have been discharged with ninety-three (93) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
2,802
Deaths
93
Recovered
417
Active
2,292
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
3,645,194
+1,924
Deaths
252,390
+149
Recovered
1,194,278
Active
2,197,932
Last updated: May 5, 2020 - 3:00 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close