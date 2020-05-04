Coronavirus: Nigeria reports 245 new cases — 76 in Lagos, total now 2802

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-five (245) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, May 4, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 76 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32 in Jigawa, 23 in Kano, 19 in FCT, 18 in Borno, 10 in Edo, 9 in Bauchi, 6 in Adamawa, 5 in Oyo, 5 in Ogun, 1 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun, 1 in Benue, 1 in Niger, and 1 in Zamfara.

As of 11:50pm on 4th May, there are 2802 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Four hundred and seventeen (417) patients have been discharged with ninety-three (93) deaths across the country.