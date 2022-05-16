Controller of Corrections Katsina State command receives DSC Dev. Course participants

The Controller of Corrections Katsina State command Muhammad Abdulmumin Haruna on Monday received DSC DEVELOPMENT COURSE participants at his office.

According to a statement signed by CPRO NCOs Katsina State, ASC Najib Idris, the participants are DSC Abdulrasheed Ibrahim Mashi, DSC Kabir Alti, and DSC Bishir Ibrahim.

While addressing the participants from the command who attended the Course, the Controller emphasized that there’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct.

Finally, he urged them to be strong, courageous and focus on achieving the goals and mandates of the service.