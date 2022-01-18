Comedian AY celebrates as wife gives birth to second child after 13 years

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, has welcomed another child with his wife, Mabel.

AY made this announcement via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The birth of their second child named, Ayomide, is coming thirteen years after they had their first child, Michelle.

He posted: “Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again.

“Thank you for making Michelle a big sister. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

“God’s time is always the best.”