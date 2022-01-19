Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to 15-count charge of treasonable felony

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the 15 charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, brought against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu pleaded not guilty before Justice Binta Nyako when the case resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that the Federal Government had filed fresh terrorism charges against the detained IPOB leader before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Consequently, the action increased the initial counts against him from seven to 15.

But during his trial on Tuesday which was held amid heavy security presence, Kanu objected to the fresh charges.

The case was then adjourned till Wednesday for him to take his plea.