Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Brazilian professional football club, Flamengo beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 3-1 to secure a final slot in the ongoing Club World Cup.

Salem Al Dawsari gave Al Hilal the lead in the 18th minute before Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta leveled the scoreline 1-1 just after the break.

In the 78 minutes, Flamengo forward Bruno Henrique increased the scoreline to 2-1.

Al-Hilal defender, Ali Albulayhi netted an own goal in the 82nd minute as the match ended 3-1.

Meanwhile, Premier League club Liverpool or Monterrey will face Flamengo in the final on Saturday (17:30 GMT).