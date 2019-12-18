Carabao Cup: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool’s youngest ever team 5-0

Aston Villa beat Liverpool’s youngest ever team 5-0 to book their slot in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at Villa Park.

The Red starting eleven where majorly dominated by young players with an average age of 19 years.

The Reds’ senior players and manager Jurgen Klopp are in Qatar for their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday.

Aston Villa central midfielder, Conor Hourihane netted the first goal of the match within 14 minutes.

In the 17 minutes, Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes increased the scoreline to 2-0 through an own goal.

Ivory Coast forward, Jonathan Kodjia added Villa’s third and fourth goal with a cool finish.

Brazilian professional footballer, Wesley slotted the fifth goal of the match as Villa progress into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2012-13.