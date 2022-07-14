Sports

Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Man City

Adamu Abubakar July 14, 2022
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -

Raheem Sterling has completed his move to Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5m and Thomas Tuchel said he was “super happy” to land the forward.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further 12 months and has linked up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Sterling becomes the first men’s signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea and could soon be joined by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has agreed a four-year deal and will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of a potential £32m move.

The Ex-Manchester City star expressed his pleasure at signing for the Blues. He also stated that he was eager to get started.

(Skysports)

- Advertisement -
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Hyther Nizam
Why is localisation crucial for breaking into new markets?
Featured
Tiwa Savage receives honorary doctorate degree from University of Kent in UK
Celebrities
Marcus Rashford (C) of Manchester United scores a goal during the exhibition football match between English Premier League team Manchester United and Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022, in Melbourne. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)
Rashford, Martial on target as Man United win 4-1 in Melbourne
Sports
Official: Christian Eriksen joins Man United
Sports
2023: Why I chose Idahosa as running mate – Kwankwaso
Politics
Lost your password?