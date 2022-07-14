News

Just in: Court sentences Baba Ijesha to 16 years imprisonment for sexual assault on minor

Adamu Abubakar July 14, 2022
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in the Ikeja area has convicted and sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor. Okay.ng has learned.

The sitting Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, who gave the judgment held that the prosecution could not prove those offenses. Baba Ijesha was therefore convicted of four out of the six counts for which he was charged.

Baba Ijesha was convicted for indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Developing story…

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Hyther Nizam
Why is localisation crucial for breaking into new markets?
Featured
Tiwa Savage receives honorary doctorate degree from University of Kent in UK
Celebrities
Marcus Rashford (C) of Manchester United scores a goal during the exhibition football match between English Premier League team Manchester United and Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022, in Melbourne. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)
Rashford, Martial on target as Man United win 4-1 in Melbourne
Sports
Official: Christian Eriksen joins Man United
Sports
2023: Why I chose Idahosa as running mate – Kwankwaso
Politics
Lost your password?