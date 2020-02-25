Certificate Forgery: NECO sacks 19 workers

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has sacked 19 of its staff for certificate forgery.

Azeez Sani, NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, disclosed this in a statement that a Staff Certificate Verification Committee constituted by the Management invited the staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, adding that after going through some interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

“The committee also contacted the Schools and Institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the Schools and Institutions denied having certificated them.

“At its 52nd Regular meeting, the Governing Board of the Council vetted the report of the Certificate Verification Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff,” the statement said.