CBN Governor-nominee, Deputies to Undergo Senate Screening Tuesday

Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

The Senate is set to screen Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, the former Chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, 25

This process will also involve the screening of four nominees for the positions of CBN Deputy Governors, who will work alongside Dr. Cardoso to oversee the affairs of the apex bank for the next five years.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, these screenings are scheduled to take place upon the Senate’s resumption from its annual recess.

The announcement follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso’s nomination as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 15.

The statement further revealed that the Senate has set a date for the screening of ministerial nominees.

Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth, respectively, are scheduled for screening on October 3, 2023.

