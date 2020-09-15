Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset

US rapper Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce former her husband, “Offset” of Migos.

According to court documents, Cardi B is seeking dissolution of the marriage three-year-old marriage.

The case was filed at an Atlanta courthouse is scheduled to be heard on November 4, 2020.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

The couple who got married in 2017 have a two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, together.

Their relationship was plagued by numerous rumours of infidelity immediately following the marriage.