CAF President Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi Follow on Twitter October 30, 2020
Ahmad Ahmad
CAF President Ahmad Ahmad © Twitter

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Mr Ahmad Ahmad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the continental football governing body on Friday.

The statement read: “The president after his arrival to Cairo on Oct. 28, presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the COVID-19 protocol.

“Today, the test results are positive and the president immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

“All those who have come into contact with Ahmad over the past seven days, especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup, have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”

