CAF Awards 2019: Sadio Mane crowned King of African football — FULL LIST
Senegal’s Sadio Mane has won the award for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year.
Okay.ng understands that Mane defeated Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to win the award on Tuesday.
CAF awards annually celebrate African footballers and other officials who have distinguished themselves throughout a year.
This year’s edition of the awards was hosted at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.
Here is the full list of winners in all the categories underneath:
African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Goal of the Year
Riyad Mahrez
Best Federation of the Year
Egypt FA
Special Award
Kodjovi Obilale (Togo)
Africa Best XI
Andrey Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Joel Matip, Serge Aurier, Riyad Mahrez, Idrissa Gueye, Hakim Ziyech, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang