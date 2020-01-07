CAF Awards 2019: Sadio Mane crowned King of African football — FULL LIST

Less than a minute

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has won the award for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year.

Okay.ng understands that Mane defeated Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez to win the award on Tuesday.

CAF awards annually celebrate African footballers and other officials who have distinguished themselves throughout a year.

This year’s edition of the awards was hosted at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

Here is the full list of winners in all the categories underneath:

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Goal of the Year

Riyad Mahrez

Best Federation of the Year

Egypt FA

Special Award

Kodjovi Obilale (Togo)

Africa Best XI

Andrey Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Joel Matip, Serge Aurier, Riyad Mahrez, Idrissa Gueye, Hakim Ziyech, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang