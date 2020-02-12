EntertainmentHeadlines

Burna Boy claims that after Fela Kuti, he is the BEST singer

Grammy nominee, Burna Boy

Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has disclosed that he is the BEST musician after Fela Kuti.

The Self-acclaimed African Giant made the claim on a post her published on his Twitter page.

He wrote: “FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti. But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to Burna Boy’s comment on being the best singer.



