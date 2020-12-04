Buhari will complete his tenure despite calls for his resignation – Lai Muhammad

The minister of information and culture, Mr. Lai Muhammad has said the president will not resign despite calls for his resignation.

Muhammad said this in a meeting with the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigerian (NPAN) in Lagos on Thursday, December 3, adding that the calls for the president’s resignation are political.

Muhammad said it is cheap and irresponsible to ask a President to resign just because of the killing of some farmers in Borno.

In his words, “In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign. “Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible. Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term,”

Source; legitng