Court of Appeal affirms Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the death sentence on Maryam Sanda over the death of her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello.

The court upheld the judgement by the FCT High Court which had sentenced her to death by hanging

In his two-hour Judgement, Presiding Judge, Justice Steven Adah, held that the court is duty-bound to do justice according to law and not sentiments.

The judge held that the law does not leave room for irregularities, adding that parties must conduct criminal trials according to the law.