Buhari vows to bring Ahmed Gulak’s killers to justice

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure those who killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, are brought to justice.

Okay.ng had reported that Gulak was killed by unknown gunmen on Saturday on his way to Abuja from Owerri, Imo State.

Ahmed Gulak

Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder of the Adamawa State-born politician, in Owerri, Imo State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.”

The statement quoted the President saying: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free.

“We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”

Buhari also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as Gulak’s friends and associates.