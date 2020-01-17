Buhari to attend investment summit in London

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday depart Abuja to attend the inaugural UK-Africa investment summit in London.

Okay.ng understands that the summit is scheduled to hold on Monday, January 20, 2020.

According to a statement issued by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the summit is expected to bring African leaders, international business chief executives, heads of international organisations together “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” in Africa and the UK.

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate,

are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit, ” he said in a statement.

“With the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“In addition, the summit will deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two percent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 percent of that total.

“The Nigerian delegation to the investment meeting will further showcase what the Federal Government has done through policies and legislations to improve the investment and business climate in the country.”

According to the statement, Buhari will also hold a meeting with Prince Charles, head of the Commonwealth, in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and heads of multilateral organisations.

Among the governors who will accompany the president are Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Muhammad Yahaya (Gombe) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The ministers are Geoffrey Onyeama (foreign affairs), Nìyí Adebayo (industry, trade and investment), Zainab Ahmed (finance, budget and national planning).

The remaining people in the president’s delegation are: Babagana Monguno, national security adviser and Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.

The president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.