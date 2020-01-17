Manchester United Appoint New Club Captain, See Who Was Chosen

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promoted center-back, Harry Maguire as the new club’s captain.

The former Leicester City defender will take over from Ashley Young, who is set to leave the club for Inter Milan.

Solskjaer made the announcement on Friday ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

He said: “Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it,”

“He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve not been surprised, but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.

“He’s come in and everything about him tells me he is a leader. He’s part of a group that we’ve had, that have been leading this young group.

“Ashley has been of course, Marcus is a young lad, but also David, Harry. So Harry will keep on wearing the armband now.”