Buhari swears-in 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated 12 permanent secretaries appointed in June 2020.

Buhari swore-in the officials during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

They are Belgore Lamido from Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin from Kogi; Ekpa Akpabio from Cross River; Alkali Nura from Kano; Ardo Kumo from Gombe and Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra.

Others are Udoh Omokunmi from Oyo; Hussaini Babangida form Jigawa; Mohammed Ganda from Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman from Yobe; Meribole Chukwuemeka from Abia and Tarfa Peter from Adamawa.

The president as well inaugurated commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.