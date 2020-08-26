BusinessNews

Access Bank gives update on fire outbreak at branch in Lagos

Muhammad A. Aliyu August 26, 2020
Access Bank has provided more information on the fire outbreak its branch on Ademola Adetokunbo Street in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that that men of the Federal Fire Service were already at the scene of the inferno.

The bank in an update via its Twitter handle said the cause of the fire was a diesel truck discharging fuel.

There has been a fire incident at our Adetokunbo Ademola branch this morning. Thankfully, no one was harmed.”

“Our fire protocol has been activated and all personnel have been moved to safety.”

“Cause of the fire was a diesel truck discharging fuel, we advise you to avoid that area.”

