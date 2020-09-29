Buhari submits names of eight Supreme Court Justices to Senate for confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of eight Justices of the Appeal Court for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

The letter read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday.

According to Lawan, Buhari said, “in pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council according to their ranking and seniority in the Court of Appeal.”

The nominees are M. Lawal Garba (North West); Helen M. Ogunwumiju (South West); Abdul Aboki (North West); I. M. Saulawa (North West); Adamu Jauro (North East); Samuel C. Oseji South-South); Tijjani Abubakar (North East) and Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South).

Also, Buhari on Tuesday, sought the Senate approval for the appointment of non-career ambassadors designate.

They are Muhammad Manta (Niger) and Yesufu Yunusa (Yobe).

The nominees according to Buhari, would replace Air Commodore Peter Gana (retd.) and Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad who were earlier nominated to the Senate for confirmation.