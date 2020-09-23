Buhari sends condolence message to Fayose over elder sister’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on the sad loss of his immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “the President equally condoles with the nuclear family of the deceased, the larger Fayose and Ladeji families, friends, relations and associates, urging them to take heart, since death is the ultimate end of all mortals.

“President Buhari prays that the soul of the departed will rest in peace.”