Buhari reveals that he will handover power on 29th of May 2023

His excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he’ll handover over power on the 29th of May 2023.

The President disclosed this on Friday, 18th December when he was addressing the released Kankara boys and their parent’s representatives in Banquet hall, Katsina state government house.

In his words,

“I normally visit my home town because I swore by the Holy Quran that I will safeguard the nation’s constitution, hence I must hand over power on May 29, 2023, to the next government. “So, if God spares my life, I’ll come home. This informed my visits home.’’

This is coming amidst rumors that the President will not handover power in 2023, as the national election isn’t likely to take place because of the current situation of insecurity in the country, especially the Northern part of the country.