Sanwo Olu thanks Lagosians for their concern after he tested positive for COVID-19

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo Olu has sent a message of thanks to Lagosians via his verified Twitter handle.

Sanwo Olu who has earlier tested positive for COVID-19 took to his Twitter handle to thank Lagosians for their love and concern about his wellbeing.

The governor said he has to admit that the gesture of his people has touched him deeply and It has reaffirmed their connection as humans.

The governor also send Christmas greetings to the citizens of the state as he urges them to stay safe.